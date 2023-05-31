MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said Wednesday that they arrested six men who face charges related to a murder that took place in Northwest Branch Stream Valley Park in November 2022.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said the killing took place near an apartment complex in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Rd. Officers went there on Nov. 9 after they received a report of gunfire. They found a man in a wooded area behind the apartments. He had been shot. His injuries were serious, but he survived.

Police found Edvin Moises Agustin Leon, 20, dead not far from the spot where the first man was. Agustin Leon had been shot. Detectives determined his murder and the shooting of the other man were gang-related.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested the six men they say were involved in the killing or connected to it. The arrests were made between December 2022 and May 2023. The following is the list of the men and the charges against them:

Sender Emanuel Godoy-Lemus, 19, of Silver Spring; first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder

Edgard Vladimir Castro-Contreras, 19; first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder

Brayan Bonilla-Andrade, 22, of College Park, Md.; first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit murder

Daniel Yaque Del Cid, age 29, of Greenbelt; first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit murder

Edwin Armando Sanchez-Montiel, 31, Silver Spring, Md.; accessory after the fact murder

Jonathan Edwardo Videz, 28, Montgomery Village, Md.; first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and several other charges

As of Wednesday, May 31, 2023, the six men were in jail without bond.