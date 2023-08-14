KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (DC News Now) — A spokeswoman for the Town of Kill Devil Hills, N.C. said the people who died or were hurt in a major house fire on Friday were from Montgomery County, Md.

Rachel Tackett said those who were killed were Colleen Cohan, 64, and William Deeg, 68, a husband and wife from Ashton, Md. Sienna Farr, 13, of Silver Spring, Md., also died.

Tackett said the people who were hurt were Laura Volk, 48, Sadie Farr, 16, and David Brewer, 55, all of Silver Spring, Md.

Volk is the mother of Sienna and Sadie. Brewer is Volk’s boyfriend.

Cohan and Deeg were Brewer’s friends.

(Christopher Forshey)

Town officials said the fire started around 2:25 a.m. on Aug. 11 at a home in 1800 block of North Virginia Dare Trail, near The Jolly Roger restaurant.

Firefighters were able to contain most of the fire to the house.

As of Monday, Volk and Brewer were being treated in the Burn Unit at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, Va. Staff members at Outer Banks Hospital treated Sadie and released her.