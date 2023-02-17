MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said that seven teenagers, ranging in age from 14 to 17, face charges after officers found them driving a stolen car Wednesday.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said it received word of a suspicious situation in the 12300 block of Livingston St. around 7:30 a.m. Among those who responded to the area were detectives from the police department’s Auto Crime Enforcement Section (ACES) and patrol officers who were in the the area conducting proactive enforcement in response to Hyundai and Kia theft trends.

Police said they saw a red Hyundai Sonata speeding out of the area and determined that the car had been reported as stolen from Washington, D.C.

A short time later, the car was involved in a crash. Seven people ran from the scene. Officers found all of them and took them into custody.

The seven people arrested were:

A 14-year-old

Three 15-year-olds

Two 16-year-olds

A 17-year-old

The charges against the teenagers are related to auto theft. Police released them into the custody of their respective parent/guardian.