MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find the person who robbed a 72-year-old woman while she was grocery shopping Thursday afternoon in Wheaton.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers were at the Giant, located at 2900 University Blvd., around 1:40 p.m. after they received word of a robbery outside of the supermarket.

The 72-year-old woman was loading groceries into her vehicle when someone came up to her, pushed her to the ground, and stole her purse. The person left the area in a vehicle.

The police department said the woman wasn’t hurt. As of 4:25 p.m., they still were looking for the person who robbed her.