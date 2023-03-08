MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a grand jury indicted a man who was accused of causing a head-on collision that killed another driver in August 2022.
The Montgomery County Department of Police said Kevin Saul Orihuela, 21, of Rockville was drunk and speeding when he crashed into a car driven by Noel Henry Powell, 62, of Germantown.
The head-on collision took place on a stretch of Josiah Henson Parkway the afternoon of Aug. 14, 2022. Powell died at the hospital.
The police department said Wednesday that a grand jury indicted Orihuela on the following charges on March 2, 2023:
- Grossly Negligent Manslaughter by Vehicle
- Homicide Under the Influence of Alcohol
- Homicide Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se
- Homicide While Impaired by Alcohol
Police said they arrested Orihuela on March 3.