MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a grand jury indicted a man who was accused of causing a head-on collision that killed another driver in August 2022.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said Kevin Saul Orihuela, 21, of Rockville was drunk and speeding when he crashed into a car driven by Noel Henry Powell, 62, of Germantown.

The head-on collision took place on a stretch of Josiah Henson Parkway the afternoon of Aug. 14, 2022. Powell died at the hospital.

The police department said Wednesday that a grand jury indicted Orihuela on the following charges on March 2, 2023:

  • Grossly Negligent Manslaughter by Vehicle
  • Homicide Under the Influence of Alcohol
  • Homicide Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se
  • Homicide While Impaired by Alcohol

Police said they arrested Orihuela on March 3.