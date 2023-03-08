Close-up details of the inside of the windshield is cracked due to an accident with another vehicle, severely. (Getty Images)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a grand jury indicted a man who was accused of causing a head-on collision that killed another driver in August 2022.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said Kevin Saul Orihuela, 21, of Rockville was drunk and speeding when he crashed into a car driven by Noel Henry Powell, 62, of Germantown.

The head-on collision took place on a stretch of Josiah Henson Parkway the afternoon of Aug. 14, 2022. Powell died at the hospital.

The police department said Wednesday that a grand jury indicted Orihuela on the following charges on March 2, 2023:

Grossly Negligent Manslaughter by Vehicle

Homicide Under the Influence of Alcohol

Homicide Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se

Homicide While Impaired by Alcohol

Police said they arrested Orihuela on March 3.