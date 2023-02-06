SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested a woman who stole a number of packages from people’s homes between from December 2022 to January 2023.

Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police said they identified Brandi Shoemaker, 44, of Silver Spring as the person responsible for the thefts in the 2000 block of Longmead Crossing Dr.

The department said officers arrested Shoemaker during a traffic stop on Jan. 26. Police executed a search warrant at Shoemaker’s home, and police said they found items from the stolen packages there.

Police took Shoemaker to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit. She was released on bond.

Shoemaker faces multiple counts of Felony Theft.