MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Emergency workers said medics took an adult and a child who were in a car to trauma hospitals with critical injuries Friday after the car collided with a school bus.

Assistant Chief David Pazos with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) tweeted at 8:37 a.m. about the crash at East Village Avenue and Plum Creek Drive in Gaithersburg.

Pete Piringer, MCFRS Public Information Officer, shared pictures of the wreck in a retweet of the information Pazos provided.

(Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)

The Montgomery County Department of Police said on Twitter that no students on the bus were hurt. In a follow-up tweet, police asked anyone who was on the bus at the time of the collision to contact detectives at (240) 773-6620.