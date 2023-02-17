MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A judge declared a mistrial Friday in the case of a former Pentagon police officer charged with murdering two people in April 2021.

David Hall Dixon was off duty when he said he saw people breaking into a car in Takoma Park. Police sad Dixon confronted the people and fired several shots into the car as they drove off. Two of the people who were there, Dominique Williams and James Lionel Johnson, died as a result of their injuries. The driver of the car, Michael Thomas, survived the shooting.

The murder trial reached the jury for deliberation, but jurors said they were deadlocked, which led to the judge declaring the mistrial.