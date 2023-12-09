TAKOMA PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — Investigators said that there was no credible threat after police responded to a reported bomb threat at a drag brunch and storytime event in Takoma Park on Saturday.

The event was taking place at the Motorkat restaurant on Laurel Avenue near the Maryland-D.C. border.

Police got the report around 11:15 a.m.

“We know there have been issues at other drag events in the county and all over, so it’s certainly something we’re aware of. It won’t be the last one we’ll do; we’re definitely going to do other ones,” said Danny Wells with Motorkat.