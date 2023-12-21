SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — Almost 60 firefighters with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue (MCFRS) responded to fight a housefire in Silver Spring Thursday afternoon.

The blaze started in the home’s garage in the 16700 block of Alexander Manor Dr., off Ednor Road and Sandy Spring, according to a post from Public Information Officer Pete Piringer shortly before 2:40 p.m.

(Tim Pruss / MyDrone.Pro)

The garage was significantly damaged by the fire, which eventually extended into the home’s attic.

The occupants were not home when the fire started and no injuries were reported, MCFRS said.