Editor’s Note — The copy has been updated to reflect new information and changes Montgomery County Fire and Rescue released regarding who was home at the time of the fire. The location of the fire has also been updated.

SANDY SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — 65 firefighters with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue (MCFRS) responded to fight a house fire in Sandy Spring Thursday afternoon.

The fire started in the home’s garage in the 16700 block of Alexander Manor Dr. off of Ednor Road, according to a post from Public Information Officer Pete Piringer shortly before 2:40 p.m.

(Tim Pruss / MyDrone.Pro)

(Tim Pruss / MyDrone.Pro)

(Tim Pruss / MyDrone.Pro)

(Pete Piringer / Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)

(Pete Piringer / Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)

(Pete Piringer / Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)

(Pete Piringer / Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)

(Pete Piringer / Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service)

Lithium-ion batteries were charging in the garage when it caught on fire which eventually extended into the home’s attic.

Smoke alarms were activated and alert one person who was home when the fire started. They got out and neighbors called 911 and rescued the two dogs inside before MCPRS arrived.

The fire significantly damaged the garage and almost $500,000 in damages were reported.

MCFRS said there were no injuries but the fire displaced the family which consisted of three adults and the two dogs.