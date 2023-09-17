MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service said it was investigating several fires that happened on Sunday morning in Gaithersburg.

Pete Piringer, the PIO for the department, said investigators were seeking information about half a dozen fires in Gaithersburg between 2:30 a.m. and 3:15 a.m. on S Frederick Avenue and Russell Avenue.

Officials said they are investigating this as arson because the fires are suspicious in nature. Pirginer said the person of interest is currently in custody.

Fires include a vehicle fire, structure fire and an associated outside fire. Damage was reported to be significant, but there were no injuries.

@mcfrs ARSON Tipline 240.777.2263