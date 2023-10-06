MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — An ambulance flipped over on the road while returning from a hospital on Friday.

The incident occurred on Brickyard Road near the Potomac area. It was not carrying any patients at the time.

The flip was likely due to a build-up of oil on the roads, wet surface from morning precipitation and the road being overall very slick, according to Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County’s Fire and Rescue Service.

Photo courtesy of Pete Piringer. Photo courtesy of Pete Piringer.

There were two people in the vehicle at the time and none of them had any serious injuries.

A sand truck was requested, according to a post Piringer made on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter.