BETHESDA, Md. (DC News Now) — An anonymous tip led to the arrest of a man involved in an armed robbery of an Amazon Fresh.

The situation occurred on Nov. 20 around 12:45 p.m. at the grocery store located in the 5400 block of Wisconsin Ave. for a commercial armed robbery.

Police said 24-year-old Demetri Gaskins, of D.C. – along with three other suspects – entered the Amazon Fresh and began filling their bags with items. When an employee approached them, one of the suspects pulled up his waistband revealing a gun and announced that they were robbing the store. The employee backed away and the four suspects left the story carrying the bags of items.

On Nov. 22, the Montgomery County Department of Police put out a press release asking anyone with information about the robbery to reach out. Following a tip, detectives were able to investigate it and identify Gaskins as one of the suspects.

He was arrested on Dec. 5 and charged with first-degree assault, armed robbery, and other firearm-related charges. He is being held without bond.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call 1-866-411-8477. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest and indictment of the suspects involved.