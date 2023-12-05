ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — In a final meeting, Montgomery County’s 30-member Anti-Hate Task Force produced policy recommendations for the county’s council to address bias and hate crime incidents.

Data from the Montgomery County Department of Police showed there were 157 bias incidents in the county last year — almost a 10% increase from 2021.

This comes after incidents in the county have happened including Anti-Semitic graffiti in the county, and several pride and Ukrainian flags being burned.

This led to the creation of an anti-task force hoping to combat the issue.

“The top level recommendations [for Montgomery County Public Schools are to] legislate education about the holocaust and other forms of genocide, and also train MCPS faculty, not just the teachers in the classroom, but all faculty on the history of Anti-Semitism, which predates the holocaust,” Meredith Weisel, chair of the Jewish Anti-Hate Task Force Cohort, said.

Key recommendations from the task force include:

Holistic anti-hate crime and bias incident trainings for members of law enforcement.

Implementing comprehensive tracking and reporting of hate crimes and bias incidents.

Strengthening existing reporting mechanisms.

“Today’s report lays the foundation for the difficult and meaningful work that lies ahead for all of us to unite behind shared strategies for ending hate violence and bias incidents,” said Councilmember Evan Glass, in a statement.

Other recommendations also included avenues for educating community members, combatting hate and promoting inclusivity.

“Without the resources and the focus and the commitment, then we can do something, but we can’t do the bold things we cannot do those things,” said Jim Stowe, member of the Black and African-American Task Force Cohort.

The Council’s next steps are to work collaboratively with officials and leaders across the county to implement the recommendations presented at the meeting.