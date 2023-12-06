MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Fire and EMS officials responded to a fire at Summit Hills Apartments on Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out in a third-floor bedroom of the four-story apartment building in the 1700 block of East West Highway and was under control by about 12 p.m. Four families were displaced and one person was evaluated for injuries, but refused to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

(Courtesy of Montgomery County Fire and EMJS)

Damage is estimated to be about $600,000, according to Montgomery County Fire and EMS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer.

He said on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that a phone charger that had overheated near combustibles which caused the fire.