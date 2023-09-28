WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A Montgomery County program could help spruce up your yard.

Starting Oct. 1, Montgomery County residents can apply to a program that would give them a free tree. This is part of Reforest Montgomery’s free tree program, a program that aims to “increase tree canopy in urban and urbanizing areas of Montgomery County.”

Montgomery Planning said in a news release that the program targets properties in the county’s priority funding areas — areas that are home to 98% of the county’s residents but only 36% of the county’s tree canopy. Anyone with a home in this area is eligible to apply.

For the first week, the county said that it would prioritize lower-income households, people of color and people who “may speak English less than very well.” Other applications will be considered on a first-come first-serve basis.

If you’d like to apply, Reforest Montgomery said that you should first put your address into an interactive map to see if your home is eligible. If you fall within the target area, you can then apply online.

If you are not eligible for this program or your application is not accepted, the county provides other resources you can use to get a tree at your home.