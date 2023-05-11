GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Summertime marks the “100 Deadliest Days” for teen drivers according to the Montgomery County Police Department.

Every year officers encounter the largest influx of drunk driving and reckless driving incidents during the 100 days of summer vacation.

Sergeant Patrick Kepp with the Montgomery County Police Department shares some tips on how to talk to children before they get behind the wheel.

Sgt. Kepp works in the traffic division as the supervisor of the Alcohol Initiatives Unit. His team goes out four nights a week to combat impaired driving, as well as teaching across the State, law enforcement, schools, judges, etc.

Kepp also works with the Collision Reconstruction Unit which investigates fatal and life-threatening collisions in Montgomery County.