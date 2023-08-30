Montgomery County police said Cyprian Nwaigwe, 28, shot a security guard and another employee after the guard told Nwaigwe he had to leave at closing.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man faces charges after he shot two workers at a Topgolf location in Germantown.

The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said a security guard told Cyprian Nwaigwe, 28, to leave the business, located in the 20100 block of Century Blvd., shortly after 12 a.m. on Aug. 29 because it was closing. Investigators said Nwaigwe got into a physical fight with the Topgolf security guard, which continued to the front door area. That’s where Nwaigwe is to have pulled out a gun and shot the security guard. Another Topgolf employee also was hit by gunfire.

Medics took the guard and the other employee to the hospital with serious injuries. Police expected both to survive.

MCDP said officers found Nwaigwe shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, in a hotel in Ocean City, Md. They arrested him with the help of the Ocean City Police Department.

The charges against Nwaigwe are attempted second-degree murder (2 counts), first-degree assault (2 counts) and firearm use in felony violent crime (2 counts).