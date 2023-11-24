NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (DC News Now) — Many people in the DMV are celebrating Friday’s release of hostages from Gaza. That includes one Maryland woman who says her uncle is still being held by Hamas.

Sigal Shachar’s aunt and uncle were both taken almost seven weeks ago on Oct. 7 from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz.

Her aunt, Nurit Cooper, was released after two weeks, but she worries about her 84-year-old uncle, Amiram Cooper, who’s still being held captive.

“She actually broke her arm during the kidnap. She was smashed against the wall and she broke her arm,” Cooper said. “The whole time she couldn’t really be independent because she couldn’t use her arm and he was taking care of her and holding strong for her.”

Since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, Shachar said she has been feeling, sadness, grief, anger and disbelief.

But Friday’s release of hostages from Gaza is giving her hope.

“It’s the first day that I felt happiness and joy in the last 49 days,” Shachar said.

Growing up just a mile and a half from the Gaza border in Kibbutz Nir Im, she knows a lot of people who were murdered and kidnapped, including her uncle who is still missing.

“He’s being held underground, 60 feet underground in a humid environment, sleeping on a mattress on the floor,” Shachar said. “He needs his medications. They’re being fed once a day. They don’t see sunlight. They don’t walk. They don’t exercise.”

She said the release of 24 hostages, 13 of them Israeli, is a big first step.

“I really hope that tomorrow we’re going to get 13 more, and the day after we’re going to get 13 more,” Shachar said.

But she knows the reality of dealing with terrorists.

“I really hope that they’re not going to say, ‘okay, we give you all the women and children and that’s it’ because, my uncle, for example, is not on the list and so are many other men and young women,” Shachar said.

She said every innocent civilian needs to be released and hopes the world does not forget about them.

“It should be on people’s minds all the time and we should fight for them to return home until all of them are back in Israel. Until the last one,” Shachar added.

Shachar said she’s grateful for the country’s involvement and support. And while she waits for news about her uncle, she said she’s happy for her friends reunited with loved ones, even her mom’s neighbor released on Friday.