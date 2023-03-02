MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A judge said a woman who worked at an assisted living community in the Brookville area will spend 18 months in prison for stealing from people who lived in the community.

Maritza Ramirez, 57, of Germantown pleaded guilty in November 2022 to Financial Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adults in a Scheme.

Police started an investigation in March 2022 after the family members of someone who lived at Marian Assisted Living, located in the 19100 block of Georgia Ave., contacted them. The relatives found that while their family member underwent surgery and recovered, jewelry and a cell phone disappeared from the person’s bedroom. The Montgomery County Department of Police said it found at least 11 victims and pawn shop records that showed between 2015 and 2022 Ramirez made at least $7,700 by selling 81 items, including jewelry and designer purses.

“Maritza Ramirez was entrusted with the care of vulnerable adults and violated that trust when she stole their possessions and used the items for her personal financial gain. Multiple items had great sentimental value to the families who were victimized, and those items have not been recovered. We thank Judge Greenberg for this appropriate sentence. It should serve as a deterrent for anyone looking to use their position to exploit a vulnerable person in this way,” said Lauren DeMarco, spokeswoman for the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Ramirez worked at Marian Assisted Living for 14 years.

The judge sentenced her to five years in prison, suspending all but the 18 months Ramirez is expected to serve. Additionally, the judge ordered her to pay $7,700 to the families of the people from whom she stole. Following her release from prison, Ramirez will be on five years of supervised probation.