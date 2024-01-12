GERMANTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — The owner of, We Art Fun, says the stormy weather does have an impact on her business and she doesn’t see an influx of customers lining up to paint, but she’s thankful for the few that still drop by.

“I don’t want to come out in weather like that, so took the opportunity today when it wasn’t bad weather to get out of the house and try something new,” said, first-time painting customer, Jamie Carr.

On Century Boulevard in Germantown, is the ceramic painting business which is owned by Roxana Rojas.

She says on days when major weather events are imminent, she sees a decline in customers. Recently, she had to close early due to the storm.

“I closed early because there were no people here. I expected people to come because this is the perfect activity for being creative while it’s raining, but I guess people didn’t like the idea of driving in the rain,” Rojas said.

She put a sign right outside that reads “Let it snow, Let it rain, Come in and Paint,” to encourage more people to come in.

“Regardless of the weather, it’s a nice place,” said customer, Gbenga Olowoyeye, who brought his daughters for the first time. “They’ve been wanting to come here for a while.”

To make up for the loss in customers, Roxana says she offers a variety of services including private parties, and camps for kids to make up for any money she’s lost.