ASPEN HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Fire & Rescue has contained a fire that killed one and displaced 7.

at 11:15 p.m., January 30, Firefighters responded to reports of a house fire in the 13400 Block of Oriental Street. Firefighters found two residents unconscious in an upstairs bedroom, one other escaped on their own.

Two adults were transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. One person has been pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators have determined that the fire was caused by an electrical panel in the basement of the home.

They estimate more tham $225,000 in damages. Five adults and two children were displaced.