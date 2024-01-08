BETHESDA, Md. (DC News Now)—Residents of the Westwood Tower apartments in Bethesda are temporarily without a home after the building was condemned Sunday night due to an electrical emergency.

According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Spokesperson Pete Piringer, 200 apartments in the 15-story Westwood Tower have been evacuated.

The residents have now been moved to an off-site shelter, according to Piringer.

The evacuations followed an issue with the building’s electrical system that caused multiple floors of the apartment building to fill with smoke on Saturday.

Piringer says extensive repairs are now underway at Westwood Tower to restore power caused by an electrical utility emergency. The building lost some of its power, but the heat and water are working, said Piringer via a post on X.

Mona Lisa Ogbidi is a resident of Westwood Tower who returned to her apartment Monday morning to collect some of her belongings.

Ogbidi told DC News Now what it was like in the building before residents were evacuated.

“So when I stepped out I saw a lot of people running down the stairs because we couldn’t use the elevator everything was off. The place was dark everywhere, no electricity. So we just went through the stairs. There was smoke, like a lot of smoke and all of that,” said Ogbidi.

Another resident confirmed to DC News Now that a fire had broken out in one of the apartments.

Ogbidi says that residents should be able to return home within five days.

None of the residents were injured according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.