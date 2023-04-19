MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County police said the body of a man recovered in Lake Churchill on Tuesday was that of 30-year-old Ankit Bagai of Germantown.

Officers were in the area of Afternoon and Summersong lanes at approximately 8 a.m. after they received a report of a body in the water.

Police said they don’t believe foul play was involved.

Ankit last was seen on April 9 at approximately 11:30 a.m. in the 12000 block of Panthers Ridge Drive.

His family had been looking for him since he disappeared, creating a Facebook group to help search for him.

The Facebook group created to find Ankit posted a message on Wednesday morning saying:

In Loving Memory of

Ankit Bagai

1992 – 2023

A successful software engineer from the University of Virginia, he deeply cherished his time as a Wahoo, especially [during] his semester at sea. Although he was known as an avid golfer who loved Tiger Woods and his hometown championship teams, the Nationals, and Capitals, nothing mattered more to him than his family. He will be remembered as an easy-going, passionate, and loving son, brother, brother-in-law, nephew, relative, and friend.

According to the post, the funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 20 from 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. at the National Funeral Home at 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, Va.