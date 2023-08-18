MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Police Department said a bomb threat was reported at the Montgomery Mall.
The mall is being evacuated as a precaution, and police are currently investigating the threat.
by: Anna Chen
Posted:
Updated:
