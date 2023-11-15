MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A FedEx truck hit a six-year-old boy on Wednesday afternoon in Silver Spring, police said.

Officers with the Montgomery County Department of Police responded to Manchester Road and Schuyler Road at about 4:05 p.m. for the report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.

Officials said the six-year-old was hit by a FedEx truck, after which the driver stopped, asked him if he was ok and left the scene. Moments later, the driver returned.

The boy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.