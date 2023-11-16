MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Firefighters in Montgomery County said they contained a brush fire that swept through the woods near Lake Needwood Dam.

According to a post on the X platform published at 8:23 a.m., November 16, Officials were responding in the 15600 block of Needwood Lake Circle, Derwood, for reports of a brush fire.

By around 11:00 a.m., officials updated that the fire was contained.

“Likely a few squirrels, raccoons, woodchucks & some deer will be displaced,” Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Public Information Officer Pete Piringer said in a post on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

National Capitol Park Police reportedly took over the scene after Fire and Rescue had gotten it under control.