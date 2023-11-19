MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) personnel responded to a crash involving a Ride-On bus and a car in Montgomery County on Sunday evening.

Officials received a call about the crash on Layhill Rd. and Bel Pre Rd. in Aspen Hill at about 7:52 p.m. Police said the crash involved a passenger bus and car and that multiple people were entrapped and injured.

A spokesperson for the Montgomery County Police Department said five people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries – two people were on the bus and three were in the car.

One of the passengers transported from the car was a 16-year-old.