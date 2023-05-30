MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Small businesses affected by the construction of the Purple Line may be eligible for grants of up to $10,000.

Construction on Montgomery County’s Purple Line began back in 2017 but was met with difficulties.

Extensive work resumed in the summer of 2022 and is expected to conclude by 2026, according to reports.

Now the Montgomery County Business Center is offering grants of up to $10,000 for small businesses affected by the construction.

Purple Line Light Rail Project Phase II grants are being offered to businesses that meet the following criteria:

be registered and in good standing with the Maryland State Department of Assessment & Taxation (SDAT)

have suffered decreased revenue due to the construction of the Purple Line Light Rail project

have a physical location adjacent to the construction of the Purple Line Light Rail project as determined by the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA)

employ 20 or fewer employees

be independently owned and operated

have not received a prior Purple Line grant in 2021/22

not be a subsidiary of another business

not be dominant in its field of operations

Applicants will also need to provide the following documents:

Government-issued ID (e.g., Driver’s license or passport) for the business owner

(e.g., Driver’s license or passport) for the business owner Completed business W-9 form (PDF)

(PDF) Screenshot from Maryland Business Express of Proof of Good Standing .

. Register in the County’s Central Vendor Registration System (CVRS)

Anyone interested should visit The Montgomery County Business Center’s website for details