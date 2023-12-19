MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said Tuesday they arrested a man who is accused of raping someone in Chevy Chase more than three decades ago.

The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said that officers arrested 62-year-old Xavier Battice in Morgan Hill, Calif. He was extradited to Maryland on Friday, Dec. 15.

MCDP said that on Sept. 24, 1992, a woman got off of a bus on Wisconsin Avenue in Chevy Chase. Police said that Battice followed her and took her to a nearby park, where he raped her before leaving.

According to a news release, detectives with MCDP’s Major Crimes Cold Case Unit submitted evidence to a crime laboratory that contained DNA that was matched to Battice.

Police said that there may have been more victims.

Side-by-side showing a younger Xavier Battice and a recent photograph of him. (Images courtesy of the Montgomery County Department of Police)

Anyone with any information or any additional victims are asked to go to the Crime Solvers website or call 1-866-411-8477.