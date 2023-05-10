GERMANTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — A middle school student was fighting life-threatening injuries in the hospital a day after he was hit by a car in Germantown.

Advocates and pedestrians are calling for safer roads in Montgomery County.

“I feel really unsafe, I feel bad for that middle school student,” said Queen Keita, a high school student.

Queen and her friends walk across Great Seneca Highway very often. She said it’s risky because cars don’t slow down.

“I feel totally unsafe because when cars are passing they can totally just turn on red and they don’t stop for anybody. I think it should be no turn on red,” she said.

Jerome Miller crosses this highway several times a day. He said he feels safe for the most part, but speed is a concern.

“These drivers — and especially young adults, they love speed, and that makes me nervous,” said Miller.

It’s not clear if speed played a role in Tuesday night’s crash, but police said the driver was a student driver.

“I was really sad to hear that a middle school student is the latest victim of traffic violence in Montgomery County,” said Brigid Howe with Action Committee for Transit, an advocacy group based in Montgomery County.

Howe said speed and road infrastructure are her biggest concerns when it comes to Montgomery County.

“They’re created in ways that the crossing signals may not be long enough that the roads are difficult to cross. There may not be enough crossings, bus stops are not necessarily located where the crossings are located, and so it is not easy for a nonmotorist,” she said.

The group helped pass a Maryland law that requires an infrastructure review on highways with several accidents. Howe said the group is hoping the Montgomery Council will do the same with school zones.

“To ensure that there’s an infrastructure review done especially when an incident happens in a school zone. So that we can again really prioritize the safety of our most vulnerable road users who are children,” said Howe.