MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A car that was being towed caught on fire on Tuesday, leading to some lane closures on I-270.

Officials first said in a post around 11:30 a.m. that crews with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue (MCFRS) were responding to Northbound I–270 between Route 27 and Route 121.

MCFRS said that the tow truck dropped the vehicle and separated from it on the left shoulder after the fire started.

When crews arrived, they found the engine on fire. They put it out with no extension.

Officials said that no injuries were reported. Some lanes were blocked.