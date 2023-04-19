MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Officials said that a car burning in a garage led to a house fire that left two displaced in Montgomery County on Wednesday.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials said that they were called to 11700 Sherbrooke Woods Lane near Milestone Drive and Springbrook Manor around 9:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke showing from a garage fire at a single-family home.

(Images via Pete Piringer @mcfrsPIO via Twitter)

Officials said that the fire started because of a vehicle burning in the home’s garage. The flames spread throughout the rest of the house.

All of the residents got out and no injuries were reported, but two adults were displaced.