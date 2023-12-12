MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Fire and EMS said medics took a person to the hospital after a car drove into the garage of a home, causing significant damage, Tuesday.

(Montgomery County Fire and EMS)



Officials said in a post on the X platform at 8:03 a.m. that crews were responding to 2900 Aquarius Ave. near Hydrus Road off Homecrest Road in Aspen Hill for reports of a crash.

Officials posted an update at 8:59 a.m. which included photos of the vehicle that had crashed through the garage door.

Crews said they extricated the driver whom they evaluated for injuries. Crews also requested a building inspector.

The driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.