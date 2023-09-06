MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a school bus driver and the driver’s assistant had to go to the hospital Wednesday morning after a car hit the bus that had two children on it.

The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said the crash happened just after 8 a.m. on River Road near Springfield Drive.

The car hit an SUV, crossed the median, then collided with the bus head-on.

Although police said the bus driver and the assistant went to the hospital, they expected both to be alright. The children who were on the bus weren’t hurt.

Medics also took the driver of the car to the hospital.