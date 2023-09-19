MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Four small changes are coming to Montgomery County roadways.

After over 100 pedestrians and cyclists were killed on Montgomery County roadways and another 400 were reportedly hit, the city council voted to make changes they hope will make roadways safer. On Tuesday, it passed the Safe Streets Act unanimously.

Changes include longer walk times at crosswalks and more speed cameras throughout the county, aiming to keep the roadways slowed down.

There will also be no right turn on red allowed at the busiest intersections in the county.

The last change will be a requirement for infrastructure reviews anytime there is a crash with a pedestrian in a school zone.

“While this legislation moves us forward, there is a lot more that needs to be done to ensure no more families are hurt and no lives lost,” said Evan Glass, president of the Montgomery County Council.