MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Firefighters said a battery that was on a charger in a home either overheated or caused an electrical malfunction that started a fire at a home in Twinbrook early Wednesday morning.

Pete Piringer, Public Information Officer for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, first tweeted about the fire in the 1300 block of Crawford Dr. at 3:47 a.m. In a follow-up tweet, Piringer said a smoke detector alerted the people who were inside the house to the fire. Those people, as well as their pets, were outside of the house when crews arrived.

Piringer said the fire displaced two people , two dogs, and a cat. It caused $20,000 in damage to the home.