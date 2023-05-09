MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — One child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car in Montgomery County on Tuesday evening.

Police said that they got a call for a crash involving a pedestrian near Wisteria Drive and Great Seneca Highway around 8:53 p.m.

The victim was a juvenile male, officials said. They did not know his exact age.

Police said that the person who was driving the car stayed at the scene after the crash.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The investigation was still ongoing Tuesday night. Police did not provide further details on what led to the crash.