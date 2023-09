GAITHERSBURG, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said medics took a child to the hospital Tuesday morning after a vehicle hit the child at a bus stop in Gaithersburg.

Police said they received the call about the incident around 6:45 a.m.

When officers arrived at the bus stop at East Village, they found the child hurt. Police said the child’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the incident remained on the scene.