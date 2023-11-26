TAKOMA PARK, Md. (DC News now) — Takoma Park Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Chuck E Cheese on Saturday evening.

At about 6:45 p.m., police responded to the establishment in the 1100 block of University Blvd. They found that a victim had just left Chuck E Cheese to go to his car in the parking lot when two people – one of whom had a gun – approached him.

The victim was able to go back into the Chuck E Cheese, seeking refuge for a time before reuniting with his family and trying to go back to his car. The suspects again approached him as he was going back to his car and demanded his property.

The man complied, ensuring his and his family’s safety.

Takoma Park Police said that there were three suspects, one of whom was driving their vehicle, all reportedly between the ages of 13 and 15.

Anyone with information is asked to call Takoma Park Police at (301) 270-1100.