MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Almost 25 years ago, two young directors made cinema history with “The Blair Witch Project”.

The movie tells the story of three film students who go hiking in the Black Hills near Burkittsville, Maryland, in 1994 to make a documentary about a local myth known as the Blair Witch.

The three students then disappear, but their equipment and footage is discovered a year later. The film facetiously claims to be the found footage from those students.

The film became a cult classic, made on a relatively tiny budget but successful in convincing some audiences that what they were watching, was in some way real.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is inviting fans of the movie to join Ranger Erik Ledbetter to learn how the movie was filmed at Seneca Creek State Park as well as visit shooting locations from the film.

The event will be taking place on October 29 between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. at the Button Farm Living History Center(16820 Black Rock Road) in Germantown, Maryland, 20874.