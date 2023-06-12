ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — American Gene Technologies (AGT™), a clinical-stage biotechnology company based in Rockville, Maryland, is launching a new company — Addimmune — to continue to develop gene and cell therapy technologies to cure HIV.

Addimmune will focus solely on advancing an HIV cure, building upon more than a decade of work by AGT that led to a successful Phase 1 HIV gene and cell therapy clinical trial.

Addimmune aims to create tremendous benefits for HIV patients, payers, and the public. Its gene therapy technology has the power to transform millions of lives.

The new company’s name represents a fusion of two fundamental concepts: using gene and cell therapy to add new capacity to the human T cell to create an improved immune system to fight HIV.

