MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a recently released sex offender from Washington, D.C. after several carjackings and shootings in the District and Montgomery County on Saturday.

The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said that 43-year-old Monteray Horn got on a Metro train in Anacostia and shot a man on the train. The bullet went through the man’s clothes, but it did not hit him.

Monteray Horn (Montgomery County Police Department)

Police said that Horn got off the Metro in D.C. after the train stopped, stole a car that he abandoned, then got onto another Metro train which he took to the Wheaton Metro Station.

MCDP said that Horn tried to carjack someone in an Audi at the Westfield Wheaton mall around 11:05 a.m. A woman was in the car with her two children when Horn approached her, pointing his gun at her, and demanding she hand over her key.

The woman managed to get her children out of the car and run away, but Horn did get the keys. Police said that Horn was not able to start the car and abandoned the Audi.

Detectives said they believe that Horn tried to carjack someone in a second car, but the driver of that car was able to get away.

MCDP said that Horn tried to carjack somebody in a third car in the mall’s parking lot, but the woman was able to drive away. He fired into the car and shot out a window. The driver was not injured.

Horn walked up to a woman in a fourth car and tried to open the car’s door. She also was able to drive away safely.

Police said that Horn tried to carjack someone in a fifth car on Ring Road. He fired at the woman and hit her in the face, but he was unable to steal her car and ran away.

Police said medics took the woman to the hospital. She had serious injuries and underwent surgery.

Officers followed Horn to the 2900 block of Faulkner Pl. They said that he tried to force his way into a house by smashing a window with his gun. Officers took him into custody around 11:15 a.m. They said they found a .40 caliber handgun.

(Montgomery County Police Department)

As of Monday, police still were looking for the driver in the second attempted carjacking. They believe that car was a small red Honda. Detectives asked that driver and any other witnesses to call (240) 773-5070.

Police said Horn just finished serving 17 years for the sexual assault of a child. The Metropolitan Police Department’s sex offender registry, on which Horn registered for the first time in August 2022, said that the victim was a 13 years old at the time.

Police said Horn was charged with “multiple counts of carjacking, attempted second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime, felony possession of a gun, and home invasion.”