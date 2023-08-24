MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A court issued a decision Thursday striking down a motion that would have allowed families to opt out of engaging with LGBTQ+ literature in Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS).

MCPS Board of Education approved the use of more than 22 LGBTQ+ texts in county classrooms in October 2022 following a discussion in in which the board “determined that the books in its English language arts curriculum were not sufficiently representative because they did not include LGBTQ characters.”

The motion to upend the book approval by the board said that state law required school systems to provide families with opt-outs from these books “because, in their view, the books concern family life and human sexuality.” MCPS said that the books were part of the “English language arts curriculum and opt-outs are required only for the family life and human sexuality unit of instruction, a separate curriculum.”

MCPS has an opt-out policy for families that have religious objections to class content. The families who were advocating to opt out of the English language arts books stated that they had “religious objections to the storybooks.” The opinion noted that the families came from diverse religious and cultural backgrounds.

In its conclusion, the court stated that the “plaintiffs have not established the requirements for a preliminary injunction” and that their motion had been denied. The court said that the plaintiffs did not show “that the no-opt-out policy likely will result in the indoctrination of their children” and that the books were only a “small subset” of literature that MCPS uses in the overall curriculum.

Montgomery County Public Schools issued a statement in response to the court’s decision, saying, in part:

MCPS remains committed to cultivating an inclusive and welcoming learning environment and creating opportunities where all students see themselves and their families in curriculum materials. We also will continue to adhere to our responsibility to include instructional materials that reflect the diversity of the local and global community by exploring the aspirations, issues, and achievements of women and men, people with disabilities, people from diverse racial, ethnic, religious and cultural backgrounds, as well as those of diverse gender identity, gender expression, and sexual orientation. Statement from Montgomery County Public Schools

The plaintiffs originally filed the motion in June. The District Court held a hearing on Aug. 9.