MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A crash that “likely involved” a car and motorcycle happened Monday evening in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene by a McDonald’s at 2101 Viers Mill Rd., near Atlantic Ave., at about 6:50 p.m.

A spokesperson with the department said via the X platform that an adult was struck and treated for life-threatening injuries. The person later died at the scene.

Veirs Mill Rd. was closed between Atlantic Ave. and Meadow Hall Drive. Officials said to expect significant delays and look for different routes.