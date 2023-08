MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Montgomery County are investigating a fatal collision involving a cyclist in the area of Frederick Road and Plummer Drive in Germantown.

Officers say the incident occurred at around 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The street was closed overnight while police investigated.

There are several school bus stops in the area where the incident occurred. One person told DC News Now that drivers speed in that area.