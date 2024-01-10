MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) said 25-year-old, Oliver Hernandez Caballero of Damascus was arrested and charged with child abuse on Monday.

Police said that on Dec. 28, 2023, Hernandez Caballero was at home, alone with his 5-month-old child.

At about 9 p.m., the baby was taken to Shady Grove Hospital after the baby was having difficulty breathing and eating.

Police said Hernandez Caballero allegedly caused severe injuries to his 5-month-old baby.

The child was transferred to the Children’s National Medical Center as a result of severe and unexplained injuries to the head and body.

Child Protective Services (CPS) notified detectives from the SVID-Child Abuse and Sex Assault Unit of the incident.

After investigating, police found that Hernandez Caballero abused the baby, and that resulted in severe injuries.

Hernandez Caballero was transported to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit where he has been charged with two counts of first-degree child abuse.