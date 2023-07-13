Police said the group of six, made up of adults and children, is wanted for similar thefts in D.C. and Anne Arundel County. In each case, they're accused of using stolen cars.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested two adults and four children from Washington, D.C. who were part of a group responsible for stealing $49,000 worth of items from 11 stores in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said the group of six might be connected to similar thefts in Anne Arundel County and D.C.

Investigators said the adults responsible for the crimes in Montgomery County were Shaquille Pittman, 28, and his sister, Regina Christmas, 21.

Pittman and a 13-year-old were arrested together on Thursday. Police said that was after the two of them stole from the Ulta store in Rockville. Officers arrested two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old, as well.

Police said that one of the teenagers also was connected to armed robberies and carjackings.

The group was accused of using cars that were stolen or carjacked from D.C. in each one of the store thefts.

MCDP listed the following locations and dates, as well as how many suspects stole from the stores:

4/28 — Sephora on Western Avenue, seven suspects

4/29 — Target on Wisconsin Avenue, seven suspects

5/5 — Target on Wisconsin Avenue, three suspects

5/5 — Sephora on Western Avenue, three suspects

5/8 — Ulta at the Congressional Shopping Center, eight suspects

5/9 — Target on Wisconsin Avenue, three suspects

5/31 — Sephora at Pike and Rose, four suspects

6/1 — Sephora on Western Avenue, four suspects

6/1 — Nike on Arlington Road, four suspects

6/8 — Nike on Arlington Road, three suspects

6/15 — Ulta at the Congressional Shopping Center, four suspects

A source with knowledge of the investigation said the group was accused of hitting more 80 stores in Montgomery County and Washington D.C., including the ones listed above, CVS and Macy’s.

Ulta listed its total losses as $78,000 in Montgomery County and other areas. CVS estimated that its losses were over $22,000, and Macy’s estimated its losses to be around $24,000.

Anyone with any information should call 1-866-455-TIPS (8477).