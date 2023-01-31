SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man is facing charges after he robbed a postal worker.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said that Harold Barnes, 41, of Washington, D.C. approached a Unites State Postal Service (USPS) worker in the 800 block of Hudson Ave. in Silver Spring on Jan. 23. Barnes is accused of pointing a gun at the mail carrier and demanding his property. Police said Barnes got it and left.

Around 8:15 p.m. that night, officers with the Arlington County Police Department pulled over a stolen SUV and arrested Barnes, who was driving the stolen car.

Officers searched Barnes, and they found property that belonged to the mail carrier who’d been robbed in Silver Spring. They also found evidence inside the stolen SUV.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 31, Barnes was in custody in Arlington County, Va. waiting to be extradited to Montgomery County. The charges against him are Armed Robbery, First-degree Assault and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of Violent Crime.